Arch Manning Made School History: Football World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 02: Arch Manning #16 of Isidore Newman High school throws the ball against Hanhville Highschool on September 02, 2022 in Boutte, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning made history on Friday night, breaking Isidore Newman's records for passing yards and touchdowns. These records were previously held by his uncles, Eli and Peyton.

Eli held the No. 1 spot at Isidore Newman with 7,268 career passing yards. Peyton, meanwhile, had 93 passing touchdowns.

Arch shattered both records at halftime by throwing for 279 yards and five touchdowns against Pearl River High School. He finished the game with 356 passing yards.

Texas fans are understandably amped up about Manning's potential moving forward.

"Can't believe my UT longhorns are going to be a powerhouse again," one fan said.

"He's getting us the national championship," another fan wrote.

"Can't wait for a Manning addition to the Texas Longhorns," a third fan tweeted.

At this point, the college football world is just waiting to see Manning take that next step in his career.

Until then, Manning will try to go down as the most accomplished Isidore Newman quarterback of all time.