Arch Manning Reportedly Makes Decision On Recruitment Process

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Regardless of where he ends up, Arch Manning is expected to profit off his name, image and likeness. That being said, he's in no rush to sign any NIL deals.

According to On3, Manning doesn't plan on doing any NIL deals until after he commits to a school.

Per the report from Jeremy Crabtree, the reason Manning won't engage in any NIL deals right now is because he "doesn't want to tarnish the brand."

The On3 NIL Valuation has Manning listed at $2.1 million.

As for where Manning will play college football, he's not ready to make a decision just yet.

“I really have no idea right now,” Manning said during a recent interview with DawgNation. “I kind of have narrowed it down a little bit. I don’t have a timeline or anything like that. I’m just kind of focusing on spring football right now.”

Manning is currently considering Alabama, Georgia and Texas. He also plans on visiting Florida and LSU at some point in the future.