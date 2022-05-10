Arch Manning Names 2 Major Schools He Wants To Visit

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning from Isidore Newman in New Orleans, LA on a visit to Georgia before the college football game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs on September 18, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas, Georgia, and Alabama are believed to be the most likely landing spots for Arch Manning. While the heavily recruited quarterback said he's considering those three programs, he added two other schools he'd like to see.

In an interview with On3's Sam Spiegelman, Manning said he's planning to visit Florida and LSU.

The highly decorated high school prospect explained his interest in the Gators.

"I’ve had a few conversations with Florida," Manning said. "I’ve heard a lot of good things about Coach (Billy) Napier, so I might want to go check and see what they’re all about."

Meanwhile, LSU's new coach and an older teammate have Manning desiring a trip to Death Valley.

"Coach (Brian) Kelly knows how to win … He’s won everywhere he goes pretty much. I have a former teammate, Bo (Bordelon), so he’s going up there this summer. I want to check him out, see how he does in practice and I’ll probably go up there for a game."

The 18-year-old is still weighing his options ahead of his senior season at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

"It’s kind of getting closer. I don’t really have a point yet, but I guess it’s kind of narrowing stuff down," Manning said. "I’m looking forward to (making a decision) either before the season or during the season or after the season. If I was ready I’d probably commit right now, but I’m not, so I’m just waiting."

LSU and Florida fans shouldn't get their hopes up just yet, as wanting to visit doesn't necessarily mean they're among Manning's top choices. On3 projects Texas as the favorite over Georgia and Alabama, with no other school given above a 1.0 percent probability.