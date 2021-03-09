Arch Manning Names 2 Non-Family Quarterbacks He’s Influenced By

If Arch Manning ever wants advice on how to play the quarterback position to the fullest, he can simply go have a chat with his grandfather and uncles. After all, Archie, Eli and Peyton had outstanding careers in the NFL.

That being said, Arch is also trying to learn from today’s generation of quarterbacks as well. During an interview with Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, the Isidore Newman product revealed which young gunslingers influence him.

It probably shouldn’t surprise anyone at this point, but Arch is a huge fan of the way Patrick Mahomes plays the game. As for the other quarterback he’s influenced by, it turns out he’s very fond of Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

“Just how they impact their own offenses so much,” Manning said, via 247Sports. “Mahomes can make every throw on the field with his dramatics and moves around and Trevor he just reminds me a lot of Peyton. He has total command of the offense. Those two things I like to put in my game for sure.”

Even though Arch is influenced by Mahomes and Lawrence, he still has a ton of admiration and respect for the way his uncles played the position.

“They’re the ultimate competitors. I mean the way they go about their business, Peyton the way he attacks the film room and outside of football and then Eli the way he can be clutch and never really get fazed, I look up to that a lot and take after that.”

It’s going to be tough for Arch to live up to expectations, but he does have the tools to be the next great Manning.

Arch is currently the top quarterback recruit from the 2023 class, per 247Sports. He currently has nine scholarship offers from schools such as Alabama, Duke, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee.