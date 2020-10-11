Epic Highlight Of QB Recruit Arch Manning Is Going Viral

Another week, another viral highlight of quarterback recruit Arch Manning.

Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning and the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is a high school sophomore. The New Orleans native is one of the top recruits in the country for his class.

The likely five-star quarterback recruit went viral earlier this fall when he had a massive first game of the season. Arch Manning continues to dominate opponents as the weeks go on.

This weekend, an epic clip of the sophomore quarterback truck-sticking an opponent went viral. ESPN’s Field Yates shared the highlight on Twitter:

Arch Manning out here trucking defenders like he’s Derrick Henry 🚛🚛 (🎥: @VSNLouisiana) pic.twitter.com/CmoNSZrLYN — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 11, 2020

Sure, the defensive back is on the smaller side, but you don’t see sophomore quarterbacks do that very often.

Arch Manning is already being pursued by nearly every major program in the country. The offers are probably pouring in for the high school sophomore.

“We’re open to sending our kids wherever they want to go to school,” Cooper Manning explained this summer. “I don’t think MIT is calling anytime soon. We raise them to do what they want to do. They make decisions and we support them. That’s the way it works.”

LSU, Georgia, Tennessee, Ole Miss and others are seen as possible frontrunners for Arch Manning. The hype is only going to grow larger from here.