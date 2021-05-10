Arch Manning Reportedly Has 5 College Visits Scheduled

Arch Manning, the No.1 high school quarterback recruit in the class of 2023, has reportedly come another step closer to deciding where he wants to play college football. According to 247Sports, the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman gunslinger has a list of programs he plans on visiting this summer.

Arch, the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of NFL greats Eli and Peyton, has already locked in trips to Clemson, SMU, Texas, Alabama and Georgia. He’ll begin the journey at Clemson on June 8-9 before visiting the two Texas schools the following weekend. Later in the month, Manning plans to spend a weekend in Tuscaloosa before traveling to Athens.

With five schools on the docket, Manning’s schedule is already packed. His father spoke about how the young quarterback is enjoying the process so far, but how it’s important to maintain some sort of normal schedule throughout the summer.

“You still want to workout with your teammates and not be gone every day, you want to have some semblance of normalcy,” Cooper Manning said. “Arch has been talking to Stanford, he’s especially interested in doing a Stanford, USC swing and also a Notre Dame, Ohio State swing. It might be hard to get it all done in June but he’s been enjoying talking to those guys as well.”

Manning expanded on his son’s connections with Stanford, USC, Notre Dame and Ohio State, while adding a few more schools as potential visit destinations at some point this summer.

“On the heels of that I think there will be a time he wants to see Virginia (where his older sister will attend school) and North Carolina too. He’s been to LSU and he’s been to Ole Miss. We’ll figure out, hopefully whether it be in July, go see some schools, maybe it’s in the dead period but at least you can go see some things out there. Then August boom you’re in summer practice and it gets harder. He’s been enjoying getting to know these schools from other parts of the country. You kind of knock out what’s close to you and he’s enjoyed having conversations with Notre Dame, Ohio State, Stanford and USC. They just kind of came on the scene in the last month or so, the last few months.”

Through his first two prep season, Manning has completed almost 68 percent of his passing attempts, throwing for 4,081 yards and 53 touchdowns with only 13 interceptions.

It seems like the young quarterback will get to choose from a lengthy list of impressive programs, so it looks like he’ll will take his time in making a decision.