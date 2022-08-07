Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools.

The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs.

David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes the commitment had one main factor.

Texas is heading to the SEC, so it allows Arch Manning to play in a familiar conference without having to attend a rival school of his family.

“I think the fact Texas is joining the Southeastern Conference kind of put them in the game,” Cutcliffe told DawgNation. “I’ll go out on a limb, but when I looked at it, I thought, Hmm, Georgia is a big rival of Tennessee, and Alabama is a big rival of Ole Miss, and Ole Miss is Ole Miss. So you can be in the conference but not be in direct competition with family, so to speak. Nobody may ever tell you — but that was my take on Texas being a good choice for him.”

It's a fair point.

The Mannings have a lot of history with the SEC, which Arch will get to experience now at Texas.