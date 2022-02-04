Every major college football program in the country is trying to woo five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning.

While he’s one of the most-recruited players in the country, Manning is reportedly focusing on basketball right now. However, that doesn’t mean the football aspect is completely on the back burner.

Manning has heard from college football powers like Alabama, Georgia and Texas. Earlier this week, he reportedly removed one team from consideration, though.

According to a report from recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong, Manning removed the Clemson Tigers from his list. He visited Dabo Swinney and company twice, but apparently decided it wasn’t the place for him.

Here’s more, via 247Sports:

Manning is currently playing basketball and did not take any visits in January. There is evidence he is also narrowing his list recently removing Clemson, another program he visited twice from consideration.

According to Wilftong, Manning has four programs “near the top of his list.”

“The New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman blue-chipper has Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas near the top of his list,” Wilftong said. “Manning visited both in the summer and returned to each campus for a game during the fall.”

The recruiting analyst also detailed what’s next for Manning once the basketball season is over.

“The next step in his process will be trying to get out and see some of his teams participate in spring practice and get a feel for what that looks like,” he said.

With one team gone, the race for Arch Manning is getting a little tighter.