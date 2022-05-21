Arch Manning Reportedly Schedules 3 Official Visits

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning attends a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

It was reported earlier this week that Arch Manning will visit Texas in the middle of June. Well, it turns out he actually has three official visits scheduled for that month.

Manning's family told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports they'll be at Georgia during the first weekend in June. Then, they'll go to Alabama to see what Nick Saban's program has to offer.

Once the official visit with Alabama is over, Manning will head to the Lone Star State to see the University of Texas.

Alabama, Georgia and Texas have been considered the three favorites for Manning's services for a while now.

Even though Manning has three official visits scheduled for this summer, a timetable for his decision has not been released.

“I really have no idea right now,” Manning said during a recent interview with DawgNation. “I kind of have narrowed it down a little bit. I don’t have a timeline or anything like that. I’m just kind of focusing on spring football right now.”

Manning, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, has thrown for 5,731 yards and 72 touchdowns so far in his high school career.

The college football world is anxiously waiting to see which powerhouse program will land Manning.