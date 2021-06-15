Arch Manning Rumors: 3 Schools Viewed As The Favorites

Arch Manning’s recruitment is heating up. So much so, it appears to already be a three-team race. And yes, Longhorns fans, Texas is in the mix.

Arch is the nephew of former NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning. Based on name recognition alone, Arch was always bound to garner attention. But he isn’t being recruited based just on reputation. The five-star is rated as such for a reason.

As Arch continues improving as a prospect, more and more teams will get in the mix. But we’re already starting to see a trend of schools in the process.

Per national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney of Rivals, Clemson, Alabama and Texas (in that order) are in the mix to land Arch. There’s still a ways to go in his recruitment. But the Tigers, Crimson Tide and Longhorns have to feel good about where things currently stand.

“If I had to take a shot right now and say where Arch Manning ends up I would pick Clemson first, Alabama second and then Texas third,” Gorney writes, via Rivals.com. “But that could definitely change over the course of the next two recruiting cycles and there’s no question the Longhorns rolled out the red carpet for Manning this past weekend and his trip and workout went well. The Mannings obviously know what they’re doing, though, and the Longhorns will need to show they can become a national power again before I see the 2023 five-star playing for them.”

Arch Manning visited Texas this past weekend. The Longhorns reportedly “hit a home run.”

If Texas wants to win Arch’s recruitment, it has to string together a few strong seasons. If the Longhorns can’t prove they’re on the verge of becoming a national power, the five-star quarterback will probably play elsewhere.

Clemson and Alabama, meanwhile, are in a good spot in regards to Arch’s early recruiting process.