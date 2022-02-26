Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has scheduled another visit.

According to recent reports from Inside Texas, Manning is expected to make his third visit to Austin to meet with Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program on March 24.

Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to the news on social media. The reaction wouldn’t be complete without a few jokes at the expense of the Longhorns program.

“He still won’t see Texas win a game, just like his visit last fall,” one fan said.

He still won’t see Texas win a game, just like his visit last fall https://t.co/5UtjYtanY8 — Brent Bowers (@BrentBowers25) February 25, 2022

“Bout that time,” said another fan.

Even a talented wide receiver recruit from the state of Texas was paying attention to the latest Manning news.

“🧐,” four-star wide receiver recruit Jonah Wilson said on Twitter.

Earlier this month, a report emerged suggesting Manning was down to just two schools. An unconfirmed report said Manning would decide between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas.

While both of those schools are still in the mix, there are actually six programs still in the hunt for Manning.

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas are the six programs still alive in Manning’s recruitment.