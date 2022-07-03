Arch Manning Stats Go Viral: College Football World Reacts
Arch Manning is the consensus No. 1 recruit in the country, but his stats in a playoff game loss have sparked a bit of a debate among college football fans.
The five-star quarterback recruit, who last month committed to play at Texas, had a tough performance during his junior season.
"Bro how Arch Manning go 7-16 for 44yards 0 touchdowns and 1 interception in last years playoff game where they lost 49-7 and he’s the #1 Qb," one fan wondered.
Manning is clearly talented, but it is somewhat fair to wonder if he's truly the No. 1 recruit in the country. You could say that about any No. 1 overall recruit, though.
Everyone has bad games.
"My argument isn’t him being a bad Qb but he’s doesn’t deserve the perfect rating he has? I think he will be a good Qb not a perfect Qb like he’s rated," one fan argued.
"What does that tell you about ratings & rankings? They.... Are.... Pointless!!!!! Who are these geniuses making predictions of whether or not a player will be good in the future? I'd bet that their predictions are wrong more than 90% of the time," another fan admitted.
Of course, Manning comes from pretty good genes.
"He's rated that high for a reason. Instead of worrying about what level of competition he plays, people should take into consideration that he's learning from 2 SB winners and a grandpa who was good in his own right," one fan wrote.
How do you see Manning faring at the college level?