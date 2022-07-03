Arch Manning Stats Go Viral: College Football World Reacts

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Arch Manning is the consensus No. 1 recruit in the country, but his stats in a playoff game loss have sparked a bit of a debate among college football fans.

The five-star quarterback recruit, who last month committed to play at Texas, had a tough performance during his junior season.

"Bro how Arch Manning go 7-16 for 44yards 0 touchdowns and 1 interception in last years playoff game where they lost 49-7 and he’s the #1 Qb," one fan wondered.

Manning is clearly talented, but it is somewhat fair to wonder if he's truly the No. 1 recruit in the country. You could say that about any No. 1 overall recruit, though.

Everyone has bad games.

"My argument isn’t him being a bad Qb but he’s doesn’t deserve the perfect rating he has? I think he will be a good Qb not a perfect Qb like he’s rated," one fan argued.

"What does that tell you about ratings & rankings? They.... Are.... Pointless!!!!! Who are these geniuses making predictions of whether or not a player will be good in the future? I'd bet that their predictions are wrong more than 90% of the time," another fan admitted.

Of course, Manning comes from pretty good genes.

"He's rated that high for a reason. Instead of worrying about what level of competition he plays, people should take into consideration that he's learning from 2 SB winners and a grandpa who was good in his own right," one fan wrote.

How do you see Manning faring at the college level?