Watch: Arch Manning Shows Off Arm During Manning Passing Academy

For years, the Manning family has held its Passing Academy at Nicholls State University. This year’s edition kicked off on Thursday, and one of the most notable campers is none other than Arch Manning, the nephew of Eli and Peyton, and son of the third Manning brother Cooper.

Arch has a few years until he stars at one lucky college program. He is a 2023 recruit at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans.

As you can imagine, the hype is already immense. 247Sports‘ composite rankings have Manning as a five-star, and the No. 2 recruit in his class. This summer, he took a string of visits to some of the best programs in the South, including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Texas, and his uncle Eli and grandfather Archie‘s alma mater Ole Miss.

The Manning family has kept Arch pretty guarded to this point, but we’re starting to get some looks at him letting it fly. Today, he threw a pretty impressive bomb despite not getting a ton of momentum behind his throw.

Arch Manning lets it fly at the Manning Passing Academyhttps://t.co/NmrcR9DHsw 🎥: @glenwest21 pic.twitter.com/YWdtbkYfGm — SI All-American (@SIAllAmerican) July 16, 2021

Even more impressive was a more traditional drop back throw from his visit at Clemson last month. Media was not allowed to film at the event, but Clemson defensive lineman K.J. Henry gave fans a sneak peak.

Arch Manning already has offers from just about every major program in the country. Tennessee, where Peyton Manning starred, and Ole Miss, the alma mater of Eli, Archie, and his father Cooper, certainly hope he’ll follow in their respective footsteps, as he could be a program-changing player for either school.

There’s always the chance that he wants to carve his own path though, and it may be tough to turn down the likes of Alabama or Clemson.

