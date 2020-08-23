Ranking The Top 3 Contenders For QB Recruit Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

The elite quarterback recruit is the son of Cooper Manning and the grandson of Archie Manning. He’s expected to be one of the most-pursued QB recruits in the country.

“Arch Manning is not ranked as high because his last name is Manning. Let’s just be clear about that. He had arguably the best freshman season of any quarterback nationally. I think you could maybe debate him and Dante Moore, who we have as the third-best best quarterback, and he’s No. 12 overall, out of Michigan. But Arch had a great freshman year, and despite having all the eyes on him. He threw for 34 touchdowns and just six interceptions, 2,400 yards,” 247Sports analyst Charles Power explained this week.

Arch Manning already has several notable scholarship offers and there will be plenty more to come. At this point, the Manning family is taking his recruitment very slowly. That’s to be expected, as the Mannings know what they’re doing and don’t want to rush anything.

Still, it’s never too early to do some way-too-early predictions.

Here’s our early ranking of the top three contenders for Arch Manning.

1. LSU Tigers

Arch Manning plays nearby in New Orleans and Coach O has the LSU program rolling. Cooper Manning admitted that most of his friends are already pushing for LSU.

“It’s funny. All my good friends locally in New Orleans are big LSU fans so they’ve been giving him a hard time for a long time about coming up to Baton Rouge,” Cooper said. “They’ve got a great program and Coach O has done unbelievable. Arch is friends with Walker Howard, just committed there. They’re good buddies for a long time and I know Jamie well.”

2. Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia is becoming one of the best-recruiting programs in the country. If Arch Manning decides to want to go out of state, there won’t be much better options than Georgia. Head coach Kirby Smart is reportedly good friends with Peyton Manning and the Bulldogs are already recruiting Arch.

3. Ole Miss Rebels

While Peyton Manning attended Tennessee, both Archie Manning and Eli Manning attended Ole Miss. The Rebels have not been a great program as of late, but perhaps head coach Lane Kiffin will have Ole Miss rolling by the time Arch Manning is set to make his commitment.

***

Where do you see Arch Manning committing when the time comes?