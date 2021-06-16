Arch Manning Took Another Unofficial Visit On Tuesday

This is a busy summer for class of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning, who has recently visited some of the top college football programs in the nation.

Manning checked out SMU and Texas over the weekend, and reportedly visited Clemson earlier this month. On Tuesday, the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman product was on campus at an in-state power.

According to reports, Manning visited LSU along with several of his teammates, two of whom are committed to the Tigers.

A big Newman contingent at #LSU today for an unofficial visit. 2022 LSU commits AJ Johnson (WR) and Bo Bordelon (LT). Plus, Arch Manning and tight end Will Randle (TE). — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) June 15, 2021

The unofficial visit tour rolls on for Manning this weekend, when he’ll be at Alabama. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning will finish off the month with a trip to Georgia.

It is very early in the recruitment for Manning, the No. 1 quarterback in the 2023 cycle. However, three powerhouse programs are rumored to be the early favorites.

“If I had to take a shot right now and say where Arch Manning ends up I would pick Clemson first, Alabama second and then Texas third,” Rivals.com’s Adam Gorney wrote this week. “But that could definitely change over the course of the next two recruiting cycles and there’s no question the Longhorns rolled out the red carpet for Manning this past weekend and his trip and workout went well. The Mannings obviously know what they’re doing, though, and the Longhorns will need to show they can become a national power again before I see the 2023 five-star playing for them.”

In his two seasons at Isidore Newman, Manning is 18-3 as a starter with 4,360 passing yards, 55 touchdowns and only 13 interceptions.