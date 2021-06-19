Arch Manning Visiting Another College Football Power This Week

One of the most-hyped high school football recruits in recent years continues to make headlines this weekend.

Class of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning, has been touring a few of the biggest programs in the country recently. The son of Cooper Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson of Archie Manning still has two years of high school left.

However, that hasn’t stopped nearly every major program from showing interest. Earlier this week, he checked out SMU and Texas, and reportedly visited Clemson earlier this month.

Just a few days ago, the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman product was on campus at an in-state power. According to reports, Manning visited LSU along with several of his teammates, two of whom are committed to the Tigers.

But he wasn’t done there. On Thursday and Friday, Manning reportedly visited the Alabama Crimson Tide, according to a report from Fox 8.

A video even showed Manning suiting up in the Alabama uniform.

Check it out.

2023 WR Johntay Cook II and 2023 QB Arch Manning #RollTide @_jayythegreat_ pic.twitter.com/P3SCSjuUWf — GoatHouseBama (@GoatHouseBama) June 18, 2021

SEC fans wouldn’t be thrilled if Nick Saban was able to land yet another elite quarterback recruit. Then again, it would be noting new for the seven-time national champion.

Earlier in his recruitment, one recruiting analyst gave his prediction for where Manning will end up.

“If I had to take a shot right now and say where Arch Manning ends up I would pick Clemson first, Alabama second and then Texas third,” Rivals.com’s Adam Gorney wrote this week.

