Just a few days ago, high school phenom Arch Manning wowed football fans with an incredible deep pass at Clemson camp.

Immediately after the video surfaced it added to thee hype train that has been going full steam ahead in recent months. Manning, the son of former college standout Cooper Manning, is one of the highest-rated quarterback recruits in the country.

As such he’s been racking up the offers from the best programs around the country. After visiting Clemson earlier this month, the young quarterback reportedly has three more visits scheduled.

According to a report from Hayes Fawcett, Manning is in Austin for a visit with the Texas Longhorns this weekend. Later in the month, he’ll take trips to Alabama and then Georgia.

Arch Manning’s June Visit Schedule 👇🏽 The #1 QB in the class of 2023 visited Clemson last weekend (earned offer) , and arrives at Texas today. Manning will then go to Alabama next weekend, and will conclude the month of June at Georgia. pic.twitter.com/LFD8hy8V6u — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 11, 2021

Arch is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and the grandson of Archie, so there’s plenty to live up to. However, he did just fine during his freshman season, winning Freshman of the Year honors from MaxPreps.

He followed that up with a solid sophomore season that saw him become the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class. Manning owns an 18-3 record during his first two high school seasons.

Over the next few months he’ll take plenty of visits to college programs around the country. But where will he end up?