Arch Manning’s High School Coach Details Recruitment Status

There may be recruiting predictions rolling in for Arch Manning, but Manning’s high school coach says the five-star quarterback isn’t closing in on a decision.

In an interview with WGNO, Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart said Manning has not narrowed down his options yet.

“He really is open,” Stewart said. “His father came out with a statement basically saying a lot of that is just speculation.”

Currently, the On3Sporrs Prediction Machine says Alabama is the slight favorite to land Manning, with Georgia right behind. Texas and Ole Miss are the other two schools appearing to be in strong contention.

The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class, Manning has visited all four programs, as well as LSU, Clemson and SMU. He has not set a target date for announcing a commitment.

“When you talk about all the schools whether it be Georgia, Texas or all of them, the staffs are always expanding,” said Stewart. “All parts of the programs are always expanding, so I think when he’s ready. “I don’t think there is any sort of timeline right now.”

The son of Cooper Manning and nephew of Eli and Peyton, Arch has led Newman to a 25-6 overall record in three years as a starter.

He is also a standout forward on the school’s basketball team, which is currently competing in the Louisiana state playoffs.