Arch Manning's High School Coach Reacts To His Decision

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning from Isidore Newman in New Orleans, LA on a visit to Georgia before the college football game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs on September 18, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arch Manning still has another year of high school, but he's already the talk of college football.

On Thursday, the five-star quarterback recruit announced his commitment to Texas on Twitter. The nephew of two-time Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli Manning will join the Longhorns in 2023.

First, Manning will look to fend off Senioritis at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans. His head coach coach, Nelson Stewart, discussed Arch's decision with ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"I give so much credit to Steve Sarkisian and for what he’s building," Stewart said. "He certainly earned this."

Stewart added that Sarkisian impressed him during an introductory Zoom call two years ago with a "relentless recruiting effort."

Led by linebacker Devon Campbell and offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, 247Sports ranks Texas' 2022 recruiting class ranks fifth in the nation. Sarkisian also got quarterback Quinn Ewers to transfer from Ohio State, giving him two highly touted passers next year.

Texas went 5-7 in his first season as head coach, but Sarkisian could be rebuilding the program back into an NCAA powerhouse.