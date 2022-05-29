Arch Manning's Recruitment Is Probably Down To 2 Schools

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The recruitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning might be down to two schools.

Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas, among other schools.

However, three schools - Alabama, Georgia, Texas - have been widely considered to be the favorites. You can probably cross one of those schools off the list.

Earlier this month, Alabama landed a commitment from another top quarterback recruit. Eli Holstein committed to the Crimson Tide for the 2023 class.

Does that leave Georgia and Texas for Arch Manning? Many believe that to be the case.

Texas has been viewed by many as the favorite, though Georgia is coming off a national championship.

Where do you see Arch Manning committing?