Archie Manning Reveals What Worries Him About College Football

As a college football legend with two sons who also starred at that level, Archie Manning has been around the sport for a long time.

Now, Manning's grandson Arch is the top-rated recruit in the class of 2023 and is in the process of deciding where he wants to play in college. Unlike his uncles and grandfather, Arch Manning will play college football during the NIL era.

Admittedly, grandpa Archie has some concerns about the new landscape of the sport he played and loves. He expressed them at the Nick Saban Legacy Award ceremony last week.

“I can’t say I’m crazy about it,” Manning said of the NIL scene, via AL.com. “I understand it’s there. I wish they were a little more uniform in nature throughout the school. It’s like the wild, wild west. I do know I love the game of college football and I don’t want it ruined.”

Of course, Archie probably knows his grandson is about to cash in on NIL opportunities. On3 currently places Arch's NIL valuation at a whopping $3.1 million.

It does seem like we might get some of that uniformity that Archie--and others--are seeking. College leaders are reportedly urging the NCAA to get involved in establishing guidelines to regulate NIL in the future.

Those new standards could be revealed as early as this week, meaning the "wild, wild West" era might be coming to a close sooner rather than later.