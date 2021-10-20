Archie Manning Says Grandson Arch Manning “Really Likes” 1 CFB Coach

The Manning family is known for producing great quarterbacks and the next one will be entering the college football world in no time.

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He’s not only the top quarterback prospect in his class, but one of the top prospects in recent years.

He’s already received offers from most of the major college football programs. But which programs have a legitimate shot at landing the talented quarterback recruit?

According to a comment from Archie Manning, Arch’s grandfather, Alabama is right there in the mix. Archie said his grandson “really likes” Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.

Here’s what Archie said, via AL.com:

“Arch really likes the coaching staff over there. He’s familiar with a lot of players. That was fun for him to go. It wasn’t intentional for it be the Ole Miss game to visit Alabama. It was just the weekend his family could get over there. “They had a good visit. Coach Saban spent some time with him. He really likes coach Saban and likes coach Bill O’Brien, the offensive coordinator.”

Arch has already taken several visits to Alabama and recently attended the team’s game against Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide aren’t alone in their recruitment of Arch, though.

He’s also been connected to Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas.