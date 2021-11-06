College Football World Reacts To Arizona’s First Win Since October 2019

The drought is over! Just moments ago, the Arizona Wildcats won their first game since Oct. of 2019.

Arizona football had a 20-game losing streak heading into Saturday’s game versus Cal in Tucson. The Wildcats got a bit of help pregame when it was announced the Golden Bears would be without seven of their starters due to COVID-19 protocols. Arizona took advantage.

Tied 3-3 late in the fourth quarter, Arizona running back Michael Wiley took the handoff right up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown to make it a 10-3 game after the ensuing extra point. Cal was unable to respond on its following offensive possession.

Arizona has won its first game since beating Colorado 35-30 on Oct. 5 of the 2019 season.

As you probably expected, Wildcats fans couldn’t help but storm the field following the win.

Go crazy, Tucson.

They’re storming the field in Tucson after Arizona’s 10-3 win over Cal! pic.twitter.com/HjYEYGkp7i — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 6, 2021

How could you not be romantic about college football?

“They’re celebrating on the field in Tucson like they just won the national championship. This sport truly is the best,” writes Stewart Mandel of The Athletic via Twitter.