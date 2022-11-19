Look: Teammates Get In Fight On The Sideline

Things are getting chippy on the Arizona sideline this Saturday afternoon.

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura and wide receiver Dorian Singer were visibly upset with each other during the third quarter. De Laura actually shoved Singer after they exchanged words.

This obviously isn't a good look for either side involved. It looked like both players were ready to exchange haymakers on the sideline.

Fortunately, the coaching staff was able to break things up before it got any worse.

Here's the footage of this sideline incident:

The weirdest part about this altercation is that de Laura and Singer have developed a strong connection on the field this season.

Singer entered this weekend with 54 receptions for 838 yards and five touchdowns. He currently has six receptions for 72 yards against Washington State this afternoon.

We'd imagine de Laura and Singer will be asked about their altercation after this game is over.