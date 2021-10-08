Look: College Football Player Leaves Stadium In Ambulance

On Thursday night, one college football program had its worst fears realized when a player left the stadium in an ambulance.

Arkansas State defensive back Samy Johnson was down on the field for several minutes after getting his by a player on his own team. After being tended to on the field, he was eventually stretchered off.

According to a report from AStateNation, Johnson was loaded into an ambulance. According to multiple reports, the defensive back had his jersey and shoulder pads cut off before leaving the game.

Specifics of his injury were not immediately known. However, given the fact he was taken away in an ambulance it’s clear this is a serious issue.

Samy Johnson is loaded on ambulance. Team gathers by before he leaves. pic.twitter.com/zZpV39r8Ah — AStateNation (@AStateNation) October 8, 2021

Arkansas State’s opponent on the night, Coastal Carolina, sent a classy message to the Red Wolves on Thursday night.

“All of us in the Coastal Carolina University community is sending our thoughts and well wishes to AState player Samy Johnson and the whole Red Wolves family,” the team said on Twitter.

It’s a terrifying moment and we wish the best for Johnson and the Arkansas State football program.

We’ll have the latest on Johnson’s condition when it becomes available.