The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Army, Navy Announce Findings Of ‘College GameDay’ Hand Gesture Investigation

ESPN's College GameDay at Virginia Tech-Tennessese.BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Army and Navy have both announced the findings of their investigations into the hand gestures displayed on ESPN’s College GameDay earlier this month.

Students were spotted in the background of a College GameDay live shot in Philadelphia displaying a circle symbol often associated with white supremacy. The “OK” signal is also used in a popular “Circle Game,” in which people are punched for looking at the hand gesture.

The investigation found that the students were playing the circle game.

“We are confident the hand gestures used were not intended to be racist in any way,” Naval Academy superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck said in his statement. “However, we are disappointed by the immature behavior of the two Fourth Class Midshipmen, and their actions will be appropriately addressed.”

“We had reason to believe these actions were an innocent game and not linked to extremism, but we must take allegations such as these very seriously,” West Point superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams said in his statement. “We are disappointed by the immature behavior of the cadets.”

Navy beat Army in this month’s rivalry game, 31-7.

The Midshipmen are set to take on Kansas State in a bowl game on Dec. 31.

Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.