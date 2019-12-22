Army and Navy have both announced the findings of their investigations into the hand gestures displayed on ESPN’s College GameDay earlier this month.

Students were spotted in the background of a College GameDay live shot in Philadelphia displaying a circle symbol often associated with white supremacy. The “OK” signal is also used in a popular “Circle Game,” in which people are punched for looking at the hand gesture.

The investigation found that the students were playing the circle game.

“We are confident the hand gestures used were not intended to be racist in any way,” Naval Academy superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck said in his statement. “However, we are disappointed by the immature behavior of the two Fourth Class Midshipmen, and their actions will be appropriately addressed.”

“We had reason to believe these actions were an innocent game and not linked to extremism, but we must take allegations such as these very seriously,” West Point superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams said in his statement. “We are disappointed by the immature behavior of the cadets.”

🚨🚨🚨: West Point releases their findings into the hand gestures made at the Army/Navy games. The school says the cadets were playing the circle game and NOT making white power symbols. pic.twitter.com/KpP89str1v — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 20, 2019

Navy beat Army in this month’s rivalry game, 31-7.

The Midshipmen are set to take on Kansas State in a bowl game on Dec. 31.