Arrest Made In The Murder Of Toledo College Football Player

An arrest has been made in the murder of a Toledo college football player.

Jahneil Douglas, a junior at the University of Toledo, was shot and killed on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old defensive lineman was shot outside of a pizzeria.

“Those we love never truly leave us. JD will forever be part of the Rocket Family and his infectious smile will never be forgotten. Our prayers are with him and his family,” Toledo coach Jason Candle tweeted on Wednesday.

An arrest has been made in Douglas’ killing, according to the Toledo Police via the Toledo Blade:

Toledo police on Wednesday arrested a man for the murder of University of Toledo junior football player Jahneil Douglas, who was shot and killed Tuesday night. Charged is Michael Mitchell, 24.

Police officers were reportedly dispatched to Original Gino’s Pizza late on Tuesday evening. Before police arrived, Douglas had been transported to the hospital in a private vehicle. Douglas was later pronounced dead.

The general manager of the restaurant told The Blade that he heard some kind of disagreement outside before the shooting. He reportedly heard five or six gunshots.

“We were all shocked to learn of the tragic death of Jahneil Douglas,” Toledo athletic director Mike O’Brien said. “This is a devastating loss for our football team and our University, and a very sad day for all of us in Rocket Nation. Our deepest condolences go out to Jahneil’s family and friends.”

Our thoughts are with Jahneil’s family and friends.