Amid a massive public backlash to his hiring at Grambling State, Art Briles has made a stunning decision on his future with the team.

On Monday, Briles resigned as offensive coordinator at Grambling State. The move comes mere hours after he received a letter of support from head coach Hue Jackson.

Unfortunately, Jackson’s support did nothing to stem the public backlash at the decision to hire him in the first place. Many called for Jackson himself to be fired for hiring Briles in the first place.

So it should be no surprise that the overwhelming reaction on Twitter and social media is relief that Briles is gone. Though some still feel that Jackson should follow Briles out the door while others are disappointed that Grambling State gave in to “bullying.”

As good as an offensive mind as Briles is, there is a coach out there who is more deserving of the opportunity to be a Division I offensive coordinator. No questions about it. There is no shortage of coaches who do things the right way who are qualified to be the Grambling OC https://t.co/HbHW1cutu9 — Brendan Bell (@_bbell5) February 28, 2022

Shouldn’t have even been considered https://t.co/uxXODwe2Rt — Ben Glassmire (@BenGlassmireNFL) February 28, 2022

Well yeah, that makes sense. https://t.co/A08OWrRem9 — Max Grossfeld (@MaxGrossfeld) February 28, 2022

Hue Jackson should be next for making such a terrible hire in the first place.✌️ https://t.co/EEy9v5m4mE — Kevin (@KevinAllenSmith) February 28, 2022

Art Briles was effectively in college football exile between 2016 and 2021 following the fallout of a massive scandal at Baylor. Briles was accused of helping to cover up for his players being accused of sexual assault on campus.

The former Baylor and Houston coach spent the last few years coaching in Canada, Europe and high school. Then Hue Jackson got hired as head coach Grambling State and started eyeing Briles for the job.

Maybe Briles will be able to coach in college football again. But there’s a long road to that path of forgiveness that he really hasn’t even begun yet.

Should Hue Jackson be punished for hiring Briles in the first place?