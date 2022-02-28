Art Briles Releases Official Statement Following His Resignation

Art Briles will not coach a single game for Grambling State.

Four days after the program made the controversial decision to hire him as its offensive coordinator, Briles resigned.

Courtesy of SI.com’s Richard Johnson, Briles released a statement Monday night.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be part of your coaching staff at Grambling State University,” Briles said. “Unfortunately, I feel that my continued presence will be a distraction to you and your team, which is the last thing that I want. I have the utmost respect (for) the university, and your players.”

In 2016, Baylor fired Briles after an independent investigation determined he and his staff failed to take any action against players named in sexual assault allegations. The law firm reported an atmosphere where football players were “above the rules” with “no culture of accountability for misconduct.”

Grambling State giving him a second chance received swift backlash. Among the most prominent critics was former Tigers quarterback and coach Doug Williams, who withdrew his support from the school.