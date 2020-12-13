Art Briles Reportedly ‘Leading Candidate’ For College Football Job

Former Baylor head coach Art Briles is becoming a popular man these days. Days after rumors linked him to Texas Tech, he’s now become a leading candidate for another high-profile job.

According to Brett McMurphy of Stadium, Briles is considered “a leading candidate” to replace Hugh Freeze at Liberty. That’s contingent on Freeze leaving the school, of course, but he is already considered the top candidate for nearly every Power Five coaching job.

Briles’ candidacy for the job is more than a desire to get another competitive coach into the fold. There is a history between Briles and Liberty athletic director Ian McCaw.

McCaw was the athletic director at Baylor from 2003 to 2016, and hired Briles in 2008. During their time together, Briles led Baylor to two Big 12 titles and a 65-37 record.

But perhaps more infamously, they were both ousted following the sexual assault scandal in 2016.

If Hugh Freeze leaves Liberty, former Baylor coach Art Briles would be a leading candidate to replace Freeze, sources told @Stadium — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 13, 2020

Unlike McCaw though, Art Briles didn’t land on his feet as quickly. The controversy followed him all the way to the Canadian Football League, where the Hamilton Tiger-Cats rescinded hiring him after public backlash.

Briles went all the way to Italy to take over as head coach of Estra Guelfi, where he served for one year.

He is now the head coach of Mount Vernon High School in Texas.

But by the looks of things, Briles won’t be a high school coach for much longer.