Article Says That College Football Is "Ruining" America

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30: Former football player and political candidate Herschel Walker interacts with former president of the United States Donald Trump prior to Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images) Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images

The college football world is starting to infiltrate the political world.

Former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville is sitting in political office. Former Georgia Bulldogs star Herschel Walker could be next up.

Walker, one of the best running backs in college football history, is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia.

Unsurprisingly, Walker is a very controversial candidate. So, too, is Tuberville.

The Atlantic is arguing that college football is "ruining" America right now.

"The trite old phrase about sports holding up a mirror to our society no longer applies to college football. The image is no longer just imagery. The sport’s tribalism is being repackaged as an electoral strategy. It’s an offshoot of Trumpism—cults of personality disguising a multibillion-dollar engine of capitalism fueled by nostalgia and grievances about how great America used to be. For people who live in SEC or Big 10 country—and the way those two conferences keep gobbling up schools, soon all of America will be one or the other—the degrees of separation between college football and the gears of politics, the daily operation of our nation, are being erased," the article reads.

Walker has faced serious criticism throughout his campaign this year, much of it likely deserved.

"If Georgia voters send Walker to Washington, they won’t be electing a failed ex-athlete who fumbled his pro career, beat his wife, and terrorized his children—they’ll be electing grainy YouTube footage of a Heisman Trophy winner."

Election Day is going to be an interesting one, that is for sure.