Associated Press College Football Player Of The Year Announced

The 2022 Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday night.

On Thursday afternoon, the Associated Press announced its 2022 College Football Player of the Year.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the winner of this year's award, perhaps indicating he'll also be taking home the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night.

"Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is The Associated Press college football player of the year, becoming the school’s first winner of the award since 2005 with his stellar debut season for the Trojans," the Associated Press announced.

Williams received 32 of the 46 first-place votes and 117 total points from AP Top 25 poll voters to win the award.

Williams had a sensational first season at USC, where he transferred after beginning his career at Oklahoma.

The USC Trojans quarterback is viewed by most as the favorite to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy, as well.

USC is set to take on Tulane in the Cotton Bowl after losing to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game last Friday night.