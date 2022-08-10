Athlon Sports Ranks The No. 1 Quarterback In College Football

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 11: The Heisman Trophy finalists defensive end Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan, quarterback Kenny Pickett from Pittsburgh, quarterback C.J. Stroud from Ohio State and quarterback Bryce Young from Alabama during questions from the media at the Marriott Marquis in New York on December 11, 2021 in New York City, NY. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Following a remarkable first season as Alabama's starter, Bryce Young has quickly claimed the crown as college football's best quarterback.

Athlon Sports went through the significant undertaking of ranking all 131 anticipated starting quarterbacks across Division I. The list, presented by Steven Lassan, weighed factors beyond past performance and NFL potential such as talent, the player's supporting cast, and scheme changes.

For all those names considered, the top spot unsurprisingly went to last season's Heisman Trophy winner.

"In his first year as the starter in Tuscaloosa, all Young did was lead Alabama to the SEC title, an appearance in the national championship game, set a new school record for passing yards and claim the Heisman Trophy," Lassan wrote.

Lassan doesn't anticipate much of a dropoff for Young in his junior season. He could even join Archie Griffin as the second back-to-back Heisman winner.

"Even though Alabama must replace John Metchie III and Jameson Williams at receiver, don’t expect much to change from Young’s production in Tuscaloosa. Winning the Heisman twice isn’t easy, but Young will have the numbers and team record to push for the trophy once again."

However, he'll face significant competition from C.J. Stroud. The Ohio State star earned the No. 2 spot after concluding his sensational sophomore season with a 573-yard, six-touchdown performance in the Rose Bowl.

Caleb Williams, Grayson McCall, and Jake Haener followed them to round out the top five.

It's hard to argue against Young after he amassed 4,872 passing yards and 47 passing touchdowns last season. Yet Stroud can make a compelling case after posting a higher completion percentage with more yards per attempt.