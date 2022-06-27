Athlon Sports Releases Its College Football Playoff Prediction

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: LaBryan Ray #18 of the Alabama Crimson Tide flexes during the College Football Playoff National Championship football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Every year, it seems like the four College Football Playoff participants always come from the same group of teams.

If Athlon Sports' preseason prediction is accurate, that will be the case again in 2022. Athlon's full season preview is available now, and 247Sports took a look at the magazine's bowl projections today.

For the Playoff, Athlon has the semifinals setting up like this:

Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Clemson

Georgia and Alabama met for the national championship last year, and Ohio State and Clemson were in the CFP two years ago. See what we mean?

Athlon thinks we're getting a rematch in the national title game, but not last year's Alabama-Georgia matchup. The publication is picking Alabama to face Ohio State for the championship, with the Crimson Tide winning it all.

"Alabama returns the top two players nationally, while the Buckeyes boast a Heisman finalist of their own in C.J. Stroud," 247Sports' Brad Crawford wrote. "These two met for a title two years ago, and DeVonta Smith made quick work of Ohio State's since-retooled defense. Alabama will not face an offense as talented as Ohio State's unit during the regular season, and that includes another bout with Georgia in the SEC Championship."

Both College Football Playoff semifinal matchups will take place on New Year's Eve, with one kicking off at 4 and the other at 8 p.m. ET.

The national championship game is set for Monday, January 9, 2023.