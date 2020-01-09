The 2019 college football season is a couple of days away from being over. LSU and Clemson are set to meet in New Orleans for the national championship.

It’s never too early to start looking ahead to the 2020 season, though.

What college football programs will be competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff next season? The usual suspects (Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, etc.) but some new teams could vault into contention, too.

Athlon Sports has released its “way-too-early” preseason top 25 poll.

Here’s a look at the preseason top 10:

Clemson Ohio State Alabama LSU Oklahoma Penn State Florida Georgia Notre Dame Wisconsin

You can view the full top 25 here.

Unsurprisingly, the Big Ten and the SEC dominate this preseason top 10, with three and four teams, respectively, at the top of the rankings.

Clemson and Ohio State are obvious choices for No. 1 and No. 2. Both Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields will be back at quarterback for the Tigers and the Buckeyes, respectively.

Alabama, LSU and Oklahoma, meanwhile, will all have new starting quarterbacks in 2020. It will be interesting to see if the Tigers can maintain their elite offensive level once Joe Burrow is off to the NFL.

Several more preseason top 25 polls are likely to be released following Monday night’s national championship game.