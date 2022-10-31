Auburn Is Expected To Make A Run At Lane Kiffin

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 03: head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels during the game against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Who wants to see Nick Saban vs. Lane Kiffin in the Iron Bowl?

Sign us up for that.

On Monday, Auburn officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin less than two full seasons into his tenure. The Tigers dropped to 3-5 on the year following Saturday's loss to Arkansas.

“Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program,” a release from the university said. “President Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program. Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football.”

With Harsin out, Auburn is officially in need of a new head coach.

Enter: Lane Kiffin?

The Ole Miss head coach is being named as an early frontrunner for the job. You can expect the Tigers to at least make a serious run at the former Alabama offensive coordinator.

Kiffin has Ole Miss off to an 8-1 start this season. He led the Rebels to a 10-3 season in 2021.

Switching jobs within a conference is rare, but the Tigers would be smart to at least make Kiffin say no.