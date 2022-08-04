Auburn Police Release Statement After Quarterback's Arrest

BIRMINGHAM, AL - DECEMBER 28: A general view of an Auburn helmet at the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl between the Houston Cougars and the Auburn Tigers on December 28, 2021 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Auburn police department said that Tigers quarterback J.T. Finley was arrested Thursday morning for attempting to elude a police officer.

According to their statement, which Nathan King of 247Sports shared on Twitter, police said Finley turned himself in at the Lee County Jail after receiving a misdemeanor warrant.

The charges stem from twice spotting Finley driving a motorcycle without a helmet. Police reported Finley fleeing from officers and "committing several other traffic offenses in the process."

After getting issued traffic citations, Finley was booked and made eligible for bond at $3,000.

According to AL.com's Tom Green, Finley returned to Auburn's athletic complex on Thursday afternoon for the team's first day of preseason camp. His attorney, Davis Whittelsey, called the charges a "misunderstanding."

Addressing the arrest during Thursday's press conference, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said the team is aware of the situation, and Finley will practice on Friday.

The team's only returning quarterback, Finley is expected to compete with Zach Calzada, Robby Ashford, and Holden Geriner for Auburn's starting quarterback position.