Auburn Reportedly Makes Decision On Cadillac Williams

AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 12: Interim head coach Carnell Williams of the Auburn Tigers celebrates after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) Michael Chang/Getty Images

Auburn will hire Liberty's Hugh Freeze as its next football head coach, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

While interim coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams won't receive an extended opportunity at the position, he's expected to stay with the school.

Per Auburn Live's Cole Pinkston, Williams will likely remain at Auburn as "an important piece in bridging the gap" and rebuilding the program. He joined his alma mater as a running backs coach in 2019.

Auburn went 2-2 behind Williams after firing Bryan Harsin. The former star running back led the Tigers to victories over Texas A&M and Kentucky before losing the Iron Bowl at Alabama.

Via ESPN's Alex Scarborough, Williams said Saturday he was "humbled and honored" at how players responded to him during those final games.

"These last four weeks have been very special," Williams said. "The future is bright."

Freeze, who previously coached for Ole Miss, returns to the SEC to head an Auburn program that's gone 17-19 in the last three seasons. Williams will reportedly remain a member of his staff after a commendable job as the interim coach.