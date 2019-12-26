The Spun

Auburn Student Gets Father, Alabama Fan, Tee Shirt With Iron Bowl Score For Christmas

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide shakes hand with head coach Gus Malzahn of the Auburn Tigers.TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 29: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide shakes hand with head coach Gus Malzahn of the Auburn Tigers after the Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 29, 2014 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Auburn Tigers 55 to 44. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

There are a number of split households in Alabama when it comes to college football fandom, and it often makes for some interesting conversation when the holidays come around. One Auburn student found a great way to troll her father, an Alabama fan, on Christmas Day.

The woman, who goes by Lauren Brooke on Twitter, posted a video of her father opening a Christmas gift. In the clip, he’s wearing Alabama gear from head to toe.

The gift, of course, is Auburn-related. It’s a tee shirt with the score of the Iron Bowl this past year. Auburn won 48-45 to knock Alabama from College Football Playoff consideration.

Lauren says that she and her father have attended a number of Iron Bowl contests – but even if they don’t they at least watch it together.

Check it out:

Auburn’s victory likely knocked Alabama from the College Football Playoff. An 11-1 Crimson Tide team that had beaten Auburn very well could have been picked over Big 12 champ Oklahoma.

Props to Lauren for finding a great way to get the best of her father on Christmas. We imagine he’ll return the favor the next time Alabama wins.

