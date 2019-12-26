There are a number of split households in Alabama when it comes to college football fandom, and it often makes for some interesting conversation when the holidays come around. One Auburn student found a great way to troll her father, an Alabama fan, on Christmas Day.

The woman, who goes by Lauren Brooke on Twitter, posted a video of her father opening a Christmas gift. In the clip, he’s wearing Alabama gear from head to toe.

The gift, of course, is Auburn-related. It’s a tee shirt with the score of the Iron Bowl this past year. Auburn won 48-45 to knock Alabama from College Football Playoff consideration.

Lauren says that she and her father have attended a number of Iron Bowl contests – but even if they don’t they at least watch it together.

Check it out:

Got my bammer dad an iron bowl T-shirt #AUChristmasSwag pic.twitter.com/8ZEVf8qgmY — Lauren (@laurenbrooke4au) December 26, 2019

Auburn’s victory likely knocked Alabama from the College Football Playoff. An 11-1 Crimson Tide team that had beaten Auburn very well could have been picked over Big 12 champ Oklahoma.

Props to Lauren for finding a great way to get the best of her father on Christmas. We imagine he’ll return the favor the next time Alabama wins.