Auburn's New Athletic Director Names 'Best Rivalry' In College Sports

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 11: A general view of Jordan Hare Stadium during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on November 11, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

New Auburn athletic director John Cohen appears to already have one upcoming matchup circled on his calendar.

During Tuesday's introductory press conference, via USA Today's Richard Silva, Cohen said he grew up in Tuscaloosa witnessing Auburn's storied rivalry with Alabama.

"I'm not going to run away from this. I think this is the best rivalry in college athletics," Cohen said.

Michigan and Ohio State football fans may disagree, and other legendary feuds, such as Duke vs. North Carolina, exist off the gridiron. Yet the Iron Bowl is undoubtedly uamong the most prestigious college rivalries.

Alabama leads the overall series at 48-37-1 after winning 10 of 15 meetings under head coach Nick Saban. Though the Tigers went 6-7 last year, they took the Crimson Tide to the limit in a four-overtime instant classic.

Having lost its last five games, Auburn will be a considerable underdog when going into Bryant-Denney Stadium to face Alabama on Nov. 26. One of Cohen's first tasks will be finding a new head coach who can restore the program's legacy and become a legitimate SEC contender again.