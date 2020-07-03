On Friday afternoon, a head coach surprised the college football world when he announced his resignation just a few months before the start of the 2020 season.

Mark Hudspeth, head coach at Austin Peay, announced he’s stepping away from the field – at least for now. After just one season at the program, he’s taking a break from the gridiron.

The coach said he wants to take some time away from the game and spend more time with his family. He released a statement saying he’ll miss his players and fellow coaches this season.

“This was not an easy decision, but a very personal one,” Hudspeth said. “I need to take some time away from the game with Tyla and the kids and I could not be more thankful for my time at Austin Peay and will be a fan forever. I will miss the players and coaches incredibly and will never forget their commitment to each other and this team and will return to coaching in the future at the right time.”

Mark Hudspeth steps down as Austin Peay head football coach 🗞 | https://t.co/cooWGPqlW7 pic.twitter.com/z3rYD2twA5 — Austin Peay Govs (@letsgopeay) July 3, 2020

His first and only season with the program can only be described as a rousing success.

Hudspeth led the Governors to a program-record 11 wins. The team also took home its second Ohio Valley Conference championship and made its first-ever postseason appearance.

He led the team to the FCS quarterfinals and was named the conference’s Coach of the Year.