Bad Weather Is Expected For Ohio State vs. Indiana Today

Ohio State and Indiana are scheduled to play arguably the game of the year in the Big Ten on Saturday afternoon.

The undefeated Buckeyes are set to host the undefeated Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. E.T. on FOX.

Unfortunately, it looks like we’ll get some bad weather during this afternoon’s contest.

It’s currently raining in Columbus and there’s rain in the forecast through 3 p.m. E.T. It should be a wet one at Ohio Stadium today. Temperatures are currently in the high 40s, as well.

WAKE UP pic.twitter.com/JWbn084WBu — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 21, 2020

Ohio State enters this afternoon’s game as a big, three-touchdown favorite. However, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit says to not underestimate the Hoosiers.

“Indiana actually takes the field now believing they can win, not hoping,” the ESPN analyst said.

Herbstreit added that the Hoosiers will need to create a turnover or two in order to have a serious chance at winning.

“They’ve been one-dimensional, which is kind of surprising. If they’re really going to compete and win, they’re very good at creating turnovers. Getting their eyes on the ball. I think this team defensively comes in with a lot of confidence. This will be obviously their biggest tests. If Indiana competes, you’ll be watching this game and thinking, ‘they’ve got a service break, they’ve got a turnover,'” he said on GameDay this morning.

Kickoff between Ohio State and Indiana is scheduled for noon E.T. on FOX.