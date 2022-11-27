Barry Alvarez Reacts To Wisconsin Hiring Luke Fickell

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Acting head coach Barry Alvarez of the Wisconsin Badgers looks on from the bench before the start of the Outback Bowl against the Auburn Tigers on January 1, 2015 during at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Wisconsin will reportedly make a major splash by hiring Luke Fickell as its head coach.

Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal said the team plans to announce the move on Sunday. Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde confirmed that Fickell informed Cincinnati he isn't returning.

Per theJournal's Jim Polzin, former Wisconsin head coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez said AD Chris McIntosh informed him of the news. Alvarez called it "a home-run hire."

"There's a new era and I'm excited for it," Alvarez said. "Our fans should be excited for it."

However, he also praised Jim Leonhard's performance as interim head coach. The former safety went 4-3 after the program fired Paul Chryst.

"I love Jimmy," Alvarez said. "I think Jimmy would have done a good job. I hate to go there. Jimmy's done a great job and he's a great coach. I don't want to say anything. All I know, I love Jimmy. Jimmy's done a great job for us, a tremendous job, and I have all the respect in the world for him."

Fickell, a former Ohio State coach, will return to the Big Ten after leading the Bearcats to 57 wins and a College Football Playoff appearance in six seasons. Given his success, plenty of Badgers fans will share Alvarez's excitement when Wisconsin makes the hiring official.