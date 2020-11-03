What The BCS Rankings Top 25 Would Look Like Right Now

With such little separation between the College Football Playoff contenders this year, you may be wondering what the top 25 would look like today under the old BCS ranking style.

Thanks to a computer simulation, you’ll be able to do just that.

Here’s a look at the top 25 using the ranking method from 1998-2013, via Reddit College Football:

The top six teams from the simulated BCS rankings exactly match those from today’s AP and Coaches polls. The first real changes come at 7-10.

Texas A&M drops two spots in the old ranking style, falling bellow the Florida despite having one more win than the Gators. An untested but undefeated BYU team also jumped the Aggies to take the No. 9 spot.

Further down the list, the largest discrepancies between the BCS poll and current AP rankings comes for Oklahoma State, Marshall and Auburn. The Cowboys jumped a full three spots up the list from 14 in the AP to 11 in the simulated BCS. The Thundering Herd also made a three-spot jump from 16 to 13. The Tigers went from almost out at 24 to a more-secure 21.

The rest of the list is pretty mirrored, only shifting one or two spots in either direction. The only team to get the boot from the top 25 in the BCS poll is 6-0 Liberty as they were replaced by 6-1 Army at No. 25.

With No. 1 Clemson taking on No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 8 Florida taking on No. 5 Georgia on Saturday, there will certainly be some shifts in both of these polls next week.