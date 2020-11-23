What The BCS Rankings Top 25 Would Look Like This Week

The BCS Rankings don’t exist in college football anymore, as they’ve been replaced by the College Football Playoff rankings. Tuesday night, the first College Football Playoff rankings top 25 will be released. It should be a pretty interesting poll with how crazy the 2020 season has been.

We still have an idea of what the BCS Rankings would look like, though.

BCS Know How has compiled its rankings following Week 12 of the 2020 college football season. This gives us an idea of what the computer model rankings would look like if they were still around this season.

Here’s a glimpse at the top 25:

In anticipation of tomorrow's first @CFBPlayoff rankings, here's this week's simulated #BCS. Northwestern's win provides the week's big shakeup, pushing them into the top 10, while spots 1-8 remain unchanged from the previous frame: pic.twitter.com/JpzIUGqRGn — BCSKnowHow.com (@BCSKnowHow) November 23, 2020

As noted in the tweet, the No. 1 through No. 8 spots remain unchanged. While it was an eventful week of college football, there weren’t any upsets at the top of the rankings.

Northwestern was the biggest winner of the weekend. The Wildcats handled Wisconsin, putting themselves in pole position to win the Big Ten West Division and face Ohio State in the league’s championship game in December.

The College Football Playoff debate is sure to heat up in the days to come. Two teams look like clear frontrunners – Alabama and Ohio State – while Notre Dame and Clemson are right in it, too. After that, it starts to get interesting.