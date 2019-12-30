The Betting Line For Clemson-LSU Has Already Shifted

LSU opened as a somewhat sizable favorite over Clemson in the College Football Playoff national championship game. The betting line has already shifted.

The bettors appear to be liking LSU.

LSU opened as a -5 favorite and the line has already shifted to LSU -6.

The over/under for the game is set at 69.5.

Current consensus line: Clemson vs. LSU (-6, 69.5). — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) December 30, 2019

LSU throttled Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Saturday afternoon. Clemson, meanwhile, won a thrilling contest against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

The two Tigers teams are set to play in New Orleans on Monday, Jan. 13.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.