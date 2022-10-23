Betting Line For Georgia vs. Florida Is Biggest In Forever

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 31: A general view during the game between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Field on October 31, 2015 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Georgia will look to maintain its No. 1 ranking when facing Florida on Saturday.

While the storied rivalry has gone back and forth in recent years, the sportsbooks aren't expecting much of a fight at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field.

As noted by OnlyGators.com, the Bulldogs are 22-point favorites over the Gators. That's the largest known spread in a game between these SEC foes since 1995.

The lofty line is understandable. Georga has dominated the opposition by an average margin of victory of 32.6 points. Kent State and Missouri are the only two opponents who would have covered a 22-point spread against the defending champions.

Georgia also eclipsed that benchmark when notching a 34-7 win over Florida in a dominant defensive display last year.

The Gators are 1-3 in SEC play this season, but they haven't lost by more than 10 points. That includes a 38-33 shortcoming to now No. 3-ranked Tennessee.

The Bulldogs could continue their path back to the College Football Playoff with a decisive win over the Gators. Saturday's game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.