The Betting Line For LSU vs. Clemson Has Shifted Again

Trevor Lawrence rolls out in the first half against Ohio State.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers looks to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The betting line for Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game continues to shift as we approach kickoff.

LSU is a sizable favorite heading into the final game of the season. The Tigers are close to a touchdown favorite over No. 3 Clemson.

The betting line is starting to shift back toward Dabo Swinney’s team, though.

LSU was a consensus 6-point favorite entering the weekend. Now, the consensus line has shifted back a half point.

The new consensus line: LSU -5.5

LSU is still a pretty sizable favorite over Clemson, but perhaps the spread will tighten some more before kickoff on Monday night.

The College Football Playoff national championship game is set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on Monday.

The game will be on ESPN.


