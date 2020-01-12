The Betting Line For LSU vs. Clemson Has Shifted Again

The betting line for Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game continues to shift as we approach kickoff.

LSU is a sizable favorite heading into the final game of the season. The Tigers are close to a touchdown favorite over No. 3 Clemson.

The betting line is starting to shift back toward Dabo Swinney’s team, though.

LSU was a consensus 6-point favorite entering the weekend. Now, the consensus line has shifted back a half point.

The new consensus line: LSU -5.5

The consensus point spread on Clemson-LSU ticked back down yesterday, with LSU going from -6 to -5.5. The betting splits, while still heavy LSU, have tightened somewhat. As of Friday, @WilliamHillUS books, 80% of point-spread money was on LSU. Had been over 90% for past 2 wks. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) January 12, 2020

LSU is still a pretty sizable favorite over Clemson, but perhaps the spread will tighten some more before kickoff on Monday night.

The College Football Playoff national championship game is set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on Monday.

The game will be on ESPN.