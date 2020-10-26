If the betting line for Michigan vs. Michigan State was set before Saturday it would been a whole different story.

No. 13 Michigan had an outstanding showing against a strong No. 21 Minnesota team, defeating the Golden Gophers 49-24. Michigan State on the other hand suffered a crushing upset at the hands of unranked Rutgers with a score of 38-27.

The betting line for next Saturday’s in-state rivalry is set for (-25) in Michigan’s favor.

Michigan (-25) against Michigan State. Man, Sparty fell fast. — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) October 26, 2020

While at first glance this margin looks almost comically wide, it’s totally possible that the Wolverines could extend the line even further.

Jim Harbaugh and his high-powered Michigan offense were able to put up nearly 50 points on a solid, top-25 team that many football analysts believed had a good chance of beating the Wolverines on Saturday. Conversely, Michigan State’s defense struggled to keep Rutgers at bay, allowing nearly 40 points.

Judging from each of the team’s opening nights, a routing worse than last year’s matchup isn’t out of the question. The last time these two teams played in 2019, Michigan ran Michigan State out of the stadium with a wildly lopsided score of 44-10. All signs point to a similar outcome on Saturday.

The game will take place at 12 PM ET on Fox.