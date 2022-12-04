Betting Lines Released For Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU
The College Football Playoff field is set.
In one semifinal, No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 4 Ohio State. The two teams will meet in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Eve.
In the other semifinal, No. 2 Michigan will take on No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. That game will also kick off on New Year's Eve.
Ahead of the two College Football Playoff semifinal games, Las Vegas has released its betting lines.
Georgia vs. Ohio State
Betting line: Georgia -7
Michigan vs. TCU
Betting line: Michigan -9
The two games are scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. E.T. and 8 p.m. E.T., respectively.
Michigan and TCU will play in the first game, while Ohio State and Georgia will meet in the second game.