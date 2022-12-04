Betting Lines Released For Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs leads his team onto the field before their game against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff field is set.

In one semifinal, No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 4 Ohio State. The two teams will meet in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Eve.

In the other semifinal, No. 2 Michigan will take on No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. That game will also kick off on New Year's Eve.

Ahead of the two College Football Playoff semifinal games, Las Vegas has released its betting lines.

Georgia vs. Ohio State

Betting line: Georgia -7

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 26: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs throws a pass during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas The Bulldogs defeated the Razorbacks 37-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Michigan vs. TCU

Betting line: Michigan -9

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) looks on during the Big 10 Championship college football game against the Purdue Boilermakers on December 3, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The two games are scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. E.T. and 8 p.m. E.T., respectively.

Michigan and TCU will play in the first game, while Ohio State and Georgia will meet in the second game.